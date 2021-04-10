Atlanta visits Charlotte after Young’s 42-point outing

Atlanta Hawks (28-25, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (27-24, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Charlotte Hornets after Trae Young scored 42 points in the Hawks' 120-108 win against the Bulls.

The Hornets are 15-11 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is eighth in the NBA shooting 37.9% from downtown, led by Malik Monk shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

The Hawks are 3-3 against Southeast Division teams. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference allowing just 111.5 points while holding opponents to 46% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hornets won 113-105 in the last meeting on Jan. 9. Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 23 points, and Cam Reddish led Atlanta with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rozier leads the Hornets with 3.3 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 20.3 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. P.J. Washington is averaging 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Young leads the Hawks averaging 25.4 points and is adding 4.0 rebounds. Clint Capela is shooting 61.5% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 107.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 43.6% shooting.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 47.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Malik Monk: out (ankle).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Tony Snell: day to day (ankle), John Collins: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).