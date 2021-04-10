Booker and Phoenix host Beal and the Wizards

Washington Wizards (19-32, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (36-15, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, meet when Phoenix and Washington take the court. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.0 points per game and Beal is first in the league averaging 30.9 points per game.

The Suns have gone 19-8 in home games. Phoenix has a 17-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wizards are 9-16 on the road. Washington is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 24.9 assists per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 10.7.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last matchup 128-107 on Jan. 11. Beal scored 34 points to help lead Washington to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 26 points and 4.5 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 17.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Westbrook has shot 43.6% and is averaging 21.8 points for the Wizards. Rui Hachimura is averaging 14.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 115.7 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 45.0% shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 107.7 points, 46 rebounds, 25 assists, six steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: day to day (knee).

Wizards: Daniel Gafford: out (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).