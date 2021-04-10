Huff in on 3 TDs as Presbyterian defeats Davidson 29-24

Tyler Huff passed for two touchdowns, ran for another and Rod Haygood's interception with 1:22 remaining sealed Presbyterian's 29-24 win over Davidson on Saturday, avenging an earlier loss to the Wildcats in March.

Davidson (4-2, 3-1 Pioneer Football League) rode into into its final game of the spring on four straight wins, including one last week that snapped 25th-ranked San Diego's 39-game PFL win streak.

The Wildcats scored first Saturday when Coy Williams ran for the first of his two touchdowns to cap a grinder of a game-opening drive, taking 11 plays to cover 74 yards in 5:32.

Incoming PFL member Presbyterian (3-3) answered with a 91-yard campaign to tie when Jarius Jeter scored from the 15. The Blue Hose surged ahead 14-7 in the second quarter when Keith Pearson caught a 5-yarder from Huff.

Presbyterian's Colby Campbell made 25 tackles, a single-game record for the program.

Williams punched over from the 3 to give Davidson a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter in a game that saw three lead changes.

Presbyterian surged with two unanswered TDs — a 27-yard pass from Huff to Pearson and Huff's keeper from the 4. Jack Henegan kicked a 25-yard field goal with just under two minutes left for the final score.

Huff was 21-of-25 passing for 198 yards for the Blue Hose and Pearson had 11 catches for 114 yards.

Phelps passed for 55 yards for Davidson but rushed for 115 on 21 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball