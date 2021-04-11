Philadelphia takes on Buffalo in division matchup

Buffalo Sabres (9-25-6, eighth in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (19-15-6, fifth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: East Division foes Philadelphia and Buffalo take the ice.

The Flyers are 19-15-6 against East Division teams. Philadelphia has converted on 19.4% of power-play opportunities, scoring 25 power-play goals.

The Sabres are 9-25-6 in division matchups. Buffalo serves 6.2 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Rasmus Ristolainen leads them averaging 0.8.

Buffalo knocked off Philadelphia 6-1 in the last meeting between these teams on March 31. Brandon Montour scored two goals for the Sabres in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Farabee leads the Flyers with 14 goals, adding 14 assists and totaling 28 points. Sean Couturier has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Sam Reinhart leads the Sabres with 13 goals and has 25 points. Casey Mittelstadt has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Sabres: Dylan Cozens: out (upper body), Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Curtis Lazar: out (lower body), Jack Eichel: out (upper body).