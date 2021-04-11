Sports

Weaver expected to start as Diamondbacks host the Reds

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds (6-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-6)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Jose De Leon (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks finished 16-14 in home games in 2020. Arizona averaged 8.0 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game last year.

The Reds went 15-16 on the road in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 90 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

