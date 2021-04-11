WVU adds men’s basketball grad transfers Curry, Carrigan

West Virginia has signed Old Dominion guard Malik Curry as a graduate transfer, coach Bob Huggins announced Sunday.

The 6-foot-1 Curry led the Monarchs in scoring last season at 15.7 points per game and was named to the all-Conference USA second team. He also had a team-high 37 steals and 71 assists in 20 games and shot 45.6% from the floor.

On Saturday West Virginia announced that Florida International forward Dimon Carrigan signed with the Mountaineers as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-9 Carrigan averaged 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and had a team-leading 60 blocked shots.

Both players will have one year of eligibility remaining.

It's been a busy offseason already for the Mountaineers' roster. Guard Jordan McCabe and forward Emmitt Matthews announced their plans to transfer last month. Guards Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Miles McBride have announced they will enter the NBA draft process and leave open the option of returning to school.

West Virginia lost to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to finish the season 19-10.