Brandon Hagel’s overtime goal gives the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets

Brandon Hagel scored 1 minute, 25 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday — and a two-game sweep at Nationwide Arena.

Duncan Keith, Philipp Kurashev and Brett Connolly, playing his first game with the Hawks, all scored in regulation. Patrick Kane had two assists.

The game also marked the debut of defenseman Riley Stillman, who was in the lineup in place of Nikita Zadorov. The Hawks acquired Connolly and Stillman from the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

The Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine sent the game into overtime with a coast-to-coast score 11:32 into the third period, weaving past Hawks defenders.

But in overtime, Hagel took a feed from Kirby Dach and wristed the game-winner.

Hawks defenseman Adam Boqvist left the game 4:46 into the first period. Twelve seconds into his second shift, he took a puck to the face off Zac Dalpe’s backhand pass.

Stefan Matteau scored his first goal of the season for the Blue Jackets in the first period, and Keith answered with a power-play goal about 2½ minutes later. It was the Hawks’ second straight game with a man-advantage goal.

However, Laine’s blast from the blue line 6:11 into the second gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead.

The game took an ugly turn with 2 minutes left in the second when Max Domi hooked and cross-checked Connor Murphy, then tried to goad the Hawks defenseman into a fight, grabbing his sweater and throwing him to the ice and repeatedly pushing him.

Murphy has been targeted by other teams, but the Hawks have asked him not to retaliate and take himself out of games with time in the penalty box.

Domi drew a misconduct as well as 2-minute minors for the hooking and checking penalties, which gave the Hawks four minutes of power play, but the Hawks didn’t score.

Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves for the Hawks, one of the biggest off a rush by Jack Roslovic.

Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo also had 30 saves.