Medvedev out of Monte Carlo after positive COVID-19 test

The Associated Press

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns to Roberto Bautista Agut, of Spain, during the Miami Open tennis tournament Wednesday March 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Bautista Agut won 6-4, 6-2. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez)
MONACO

Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday following a positive COVID-19 test.

The ATP said Medvedev has been placed in isolation. His condition is being assessed by the tournament doctor and the ATP medical team.

“It’s a big disappointment not to play in Monte Carlo," Medvedev said. "My focus is now on recovery and I look forward to getting back out on Tour as soon and as safely as possible.”

The clay-court tournament is back on the calendar with no fans attending after it was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ATP said Medvedev was replaced in the main draw and withdrawn from doubles competition.

