Sports

Stripling expected to start as Toronto hosts New York

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York Yankees (5-6) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (5-6)

Dunedin; Wednesday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Corey Kluber (0-1, 5.68 ERA, 2.37 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Blue Jays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees square off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays finished 22-18 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Toronto hit .255 as a team last season and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game.

The Yankees went 23-17 in division play in 2020. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.35 last season while striking out 8.8 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the sixth time this season. Toronto leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Tyler Chatwood: (triceps), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

