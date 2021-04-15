Corbin expected to start for Washington against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (4-8) vs. Washington Nationals (3-6)

Washington; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-2, 8.10 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-1, 12.46 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -172, Diamondbacks +148; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The Nationals went 15-18 on their home field in 2020. Washington hit .264 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 66 total home runs last season.

The Diamondbacks went 9-21 on the road in 2020. Arizona hit 58 total home runs and averaged 8.0 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique).