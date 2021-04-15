Hill expected to start as Tampa Bay hosts Texas

Texas Rangers (5-7) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (5-7)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-0, 4.50 ERA) Rays: Rich Hill (1-0, 7.20 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -195, Rangers +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

The Rays went 20-9 on their home field in 2020. Tampa Bay hit .238 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 105 total doubles last season.

The Rangers finished 6-24 in road games in 2020. Texas averaged seven hits with 2.5 extra base hits per game and 9 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Texas leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (left quad), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (ankle), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Matt Bush: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Willie Calhoun: (groin), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).