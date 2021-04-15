Sports

The Latest: Rice out of NCAA women’s volleyball tournament

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

The Latest on the efffects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Rice is out of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, because of COVID-19 protocols, and its opening match against North Carolina A&T on Wednesday night was declared a no contest.

The Owls (16-5) were set to make their third straight appearance in the tournament, and sixth overall, after winning the Conference USA West Division title.

Coach Genny Volpe says the team is devastated.

“It certainly is painful to see how much the team wanted to compete and to have to break the news to them that they couldn’t play," Volpe said. “To compete in this tournament meant so much to all of us.”

