Seahawks-style signing: former first-round pick, ex-All-Pro Aldon Smith joins pass rush

Seattle Seahawks’ Marshawn Lynch tries to run past San Francisco 49ers’ Aldon Smith during the second half of the NFL football NFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Pete Carroll can never have too many pass rushers.

Or former first-round draft choices as reclamation projects.

That makes Aldon Smith a quintessential Seahawks signing.

Seattle has agreed to a contract for 2021 with Smith, the former All-Pro pass rusher who is one, return season last fall from four years out of the NFL on suspensions. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network was the first to report the signing Thursday.

The Seahawks had the 31-year-old Smith in for a free-agent visit on Wednesday. That was after the Dallas Cowboys, the team that restarted his career last season, declined to re-sign him. Smith played in all 16 games for Dallas in 2020. He had five sacks, 14 hits on quarterbacks and 20 QB pressures, according to statistics from Pro Football Reference.

The NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Smith before the 2020 season. Before that he hadn’t played for anyone since the Raiders in 2015. . In 2014, the league suspended Smith nine games for violating its policies for personal conduct and substance abuse. In August 2015, the 49ers released their seventh-overall pick in the 2011 draft following his arrest on charges of hit and run, driving under the influence and vandalism.

Smith had 33 1/2 sacks in his first two NFL seasons, with San Francisco. He’s had 19 sacks in 43 games since 2012.

Smith had three sacks of Russell Wilson last September for the Cowboys in a game at Seattle. After that performance, the Seahawks tried to trade with Dallas for Smith. When they couldn’t land that deal the Seahawks traded with Cincinnati in October to acquire two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

The Seahawks have rebuilt their pass rush this fall with veterans. They re-signed Dunlap on more team-friendly terms after cutting him in March to save $14 million in salary-cap space. They signed Kerry Hyder, who had 8 1/2 sacks last season for San Francisco. They got Dunlap and Hyder for less than half the cap charge Dunlap had been scheduled to have for 2021.

They re-signed Benson Mayowa, who had six sacks last season for Seattle in his second go-round with the team.

And now, in the spirit of Dion Jordan, Damarious Randall, Phillip Dorsett and others, the Seahawks are trying to continue the career of another former first-round pick.

Smith is a Seattle-esque signing in more ways than that. He is a low-cost, low-risk addition with a potentially high payoff at one of the most important skills in the pass-a-rama NFL.

His incentive-packed deal with minimum base salary from Dallas last year is an example of how much he will likely cost Seattle.

Smith’s contract for his return season with the Seahawks had a non-guaranteed $910,000 salary. He earned per-week bonuses of $40,625 for being active for each of 16 games, for another $650,000 in 2020. He got $2 million in performance incentives from the Cowboys last year. Those began at eight sacks, for which he would have earned an additional $500,000.