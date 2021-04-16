Sports

Lightning host the Panthers after overtime win

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Florida Panthers (27-12-5, third in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (29-12-2, second in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -167, Panthers +136; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit Tampa Bay after the Lightning defeated Florida 3-2 in overtime.

The Lightning are 29-12-2 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay is fourth in the NHL recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Panthers are 27-12-5 against the rest of their division. Florida is 19th in the league with 34.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 39 points, scoring eight goals and collecting 31 assists. Ross Colton has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Aleksander Barkov has 44 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has five assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: day to day (lower body).

Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (upper body).

