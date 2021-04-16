Detroit hosts Chicago after Stecher’s 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (20-19-5, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-23-6, eighth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +127, Blackhawks -160; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Chicago Blackhawks after Troy Stecher scored two goals in the Red Wings' 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks.

The Red Wings are 16-23-6 against the rest of their division. Detroit scores 2.3 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL. Adam Erne leads them with 11 total goals.

The Blackhawks are 20-19-5 against division opponents. Chicago serves 6.3 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the league. Reese Johnson leads the team averaging 1.8.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 22 total points for the Red Wings, eight goals and 14 assists. Erne has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 21 goals and has 42 points. Dylan Strome has three goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 1.2 penalties and 2.4 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist: day to day (concussion protocol), Calvin de Haan: day to day (hip).