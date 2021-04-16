Blue Jackets take on the Stars on 4-game skid

Columbus Blue Jackets (15-21-9, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (16-14-12, sixth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -182, Blue Jackets +148; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus looks to stop its four-game slide with a victory over Dallas.

The Stars are 16-14-12 against the rest of their division. Dallas has given up 26 power-play goals, killing 78.5% of opponent chances.

The Blue Jackets are 15-21-9 against opponents in the Central Division. Columbus averages just 2.8 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Nathan Gerbe leads them averaging 1.0.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 22 assists and has 39 points this season. Roope Hintz has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 32 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 18 assists. Jack Roslovic has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Joel Hanley: day to day (lower body), Andrej Sekera: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.