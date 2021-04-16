Lopez scheduled to start for Orioles at Rangers

Baltimore Orioles (5-8) vs. Texas Rangers (6-7)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (0-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -125, Orioles +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers square off against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Rangers went 16-14 on their home field in 2020. Texas pitchers had an ERA of 5.02 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

The Orioles went 12-15 on the road in 2020. Baltimore hit .258 as a team last season and hit 77 total home runs.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (ankle), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Matt Bush: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Willie Calhoun: (groin), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).