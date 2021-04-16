Hoffman expected to start for Cincinnati against Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (7-5) vs. Cincinnati Reds (7-5)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Logan Allen (1-1, 2.70 ERA) Reds: Jeff Hoffman (1-1, 3.86 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -110, Indians -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians square off against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Reds went 16-13 at home in 2020. Cincinnati pitchers struck out 10.2 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 3.84.

The Indians went 17-13 on the road in 2020. Cleveland hit .228 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 59 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).