Los Angeles hosts conference foe Utah

Utah Jazz (42-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (34-22, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers play the Utah Jazz in a matchup of two of the top Western Conference teams.

The Lakers have gone 20-11 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference in team defense, giving up 105.9 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Jazz are 19-8 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is third in the Western Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 3.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 114-89 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 18 points, and LeBron James led Los Angeles with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Schroder ranks third on the Lakers scoring 15.2 points per game, and is averaging 3.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Alex Caruso is shooting 52.8% and averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Gobert has shot 67% and is averaging 14.4 points for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is shooting 45.0% and averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 104.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104 points on 46.0% shooting.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 117.3 points, 49.2 rebounds, 21.4 assists, six steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 43.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Andre Drummond: day to day (toe), LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Markieff Morris: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (ankle), Derrick Favors: out (knee), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).