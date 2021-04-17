Toye’s early goal helps Toronto beat Montreal 4-2 in opener

CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (8) is congratulated by forward Erik Hurtado, left, after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Mason Toye scored in the third minute and Montreal led the rest of the way in its 4-2 win over Toronto on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

On the counterattack, Zachary Brault-Guillard ran up the middle of the field before passing to Toye, who put away a first-timer to open the scoring. Romell Quioto won a footrace to a long clearance by Joel Waterman and slipped in a top-netter to make it 2-0 in the 24th minute.

Toronto's Marco Delgado converted a penalty kick in the 45th but Victor Wanyama bounced a header, off a corner kick by Mustafa Kizza, into the net in the 54th minute and Djordje Mihailovic, racing down the middle, took a pass by Erik Hurtado and beat a defender before blasting a right-footer from point-blank range to make it 4-1 in the 71st.

Richie Laryea's rolling side-netter in the 88th minute capped the scoring.

Formerly known as the Montreal Impact, re-branded CF Montreal is playing its home games at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, because of travel restrictions by the Canadian government during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Wilifred Nancy won his first game as Montreal's coach. He was promoted when Thierry Henry resigned on Feb. 25. Former New York Red Bulls coach Chris Armas lost his debut with Toronto.