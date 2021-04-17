Wild make quick work of Sharks to sweep three-game homestand

ST. PAUL, Minn. — An own goal, chest bump and seeing eye shot.

The scoring sequence was one of the quirkiest the Wild has had, but it did the trick — the appetizer in a buffet of offense as the Wild toppled San Jose, 5-2, Saturday in front of 3,000 at Xcel Energy Center to seal the Wild's third straight win.

Three goals in 1 minute, 12 seconds in the first period put the Wild in control, as another well-balanced attack feasted on the Sharks.

Zach Parise scored for a third straight game while becoming just the third player in Wild history to register 400 points with the franchise. Mats Zuccarello also extended his goal-scoring streak to three games while reigniting the power play. And Kirill Kaprizov buried his team-leading 17th goal to tie Marian Gaborik for the most points by a Wild rookie in a single season with 36.

At the other end, Kaapo Kahkonen had 26 saves in his first appearance since he was in net for the 9-1 loss last weekend in St. Louis. The victory snapped a three-game slide for the rookie goaltender, securing his first win since March 16.

Kahkonen missed on a point shot by Brent Burns at 12:02 of the first, a goal that came not long after both teams recognized San Jose's Patrick Marleau for playing his 1,767th game to tie Gordie Howe's NHL record. But then the Wild gave Kahkonen some support on a bizarre string of goals.

Zuccarello had the first submission, a shot off a behind-the-back pass from Marcus Johansson that caromed off Burns' skate and into the Sharks net on the power play. This is the second time this season Zuccarello had had a three-game goal streak.

The finish was the 13th by the Wild power play over the last nine games, and the Wild ended up 1 for 4. San Jose went 0 for 2.

Only 36 seconds later, the rebound off a Jordan Greenway shot hit Joel Eriksson Ek in the chest and bounced into the net for Eriksson Ek's 14th goal of the season — tied for the second most on the Wild.

Greenway's assist was his 20th, which leads the Wild and ties his career high. Marcus Foligno's assist on the play was his 200th career point.

And then 36 seconds after Eriksson Ek's goal, Parise wired a shot through San Jose goalie Martin Jones for the eventual game-winning goal — his second in as many games.

Parise joined Mikko Koivu (709) and Gaborik (437) as the only other players to tally 400 points with the Wild. The veteran winger is also sitting on 199 career goals with the Wild after pushing his season-high goal and point streaks to three games.

Overall, Parise has four goals and two assists in his last six games.

The scoring parade picked up in the second.

Just seconds after a Wild power play expired, Zuccarello found Kaprizov for a one-timer in the slot. Kaprizov tied Gaborik's points record for a rookie with the goal, and his 17 are currently second. He also leads NHL rookies in goals and points (36).

As for Zuccarello, the assist notched his fifth point during a three-game point streak.

And with 48 seconds to go in the second, Sturm delivered a wrap-around goal that the Sharks challenged to determine if there was goaltender interference on the play, but the goal was confirmed.

Sturm's line with Nick Bonino, who's on a season-high three-game point streak, and Parise has 11 points since they were united on the fourth line three games ago.

San Jose got one more puck by Kahkonen at 17:45 of the third, a shot by Joel Kellman.

Jones exited the game after two periods with 19 saves. His replacement, Josef Korenar, had four stops in relief.