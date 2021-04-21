This Date in Baseball

April 21

1910 — The Cleveland Indians played their first game at League Park and lost to the Detroit Tigers 5-0 in front of 19,867.

1955 — The Brooklyn Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 14-4 at Ebbets Field for their 10th consecutive victory from the start of the season — a major league record that lasted until 1981.

1967 — After 737 consecutive games, the Dodgers were rained out for the first time since moving to Los Angeles. The St. Louis Cardinals were scheduled.

1982 — The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 for their 13th straight victory.

1987 — The Milwaukee Brewers’ 13-game winning streak from the start of the season ended with a 7-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Milwaukee shared the major league streak of 13 straight, set by the Atlanta Braves in 1982.

1994 — Eddie Murray set a major league record with his 11th switch-hit home run game as the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 10-6. Murray hit a three-run homer batting left-handed in the first inning and hit a two-run homer from the right side in the seventh to break a 5-5 tie.

1996 — Brady Anderson led off the first inning with a home run for the fourth straight game for Baltimore. The Texas Rangers overcame that homer, beating the Orioles 9-6.

1999 — Houston’s Jeff Bagwell matched career bests with three home runs and six RBIs, setting a franchise record for homers as the Astros beat the Chicago Cubs 10-3. Bagwell ended the day with 225 homers, two ahead of Jimmy Wynn.

2002 — Atlanta’s Rafael Furcal tied a modern major league record and became the first Braves player in 46 years to hit three triples in a game, as Atlanta beat Florida 4-2.

2012 — Phil Humber threw the first perfect game in the majors in almost two years, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners. It was baseball’s 21st perfect game and first since Philadelphia’s Roy Halladay threw one against the Florida Marlins on May 29, 2010.

2012 — Nick Swisher hit a grand slam to help the New York Yankees erase a nine-run deficit, then he added a two-run double to give them the lead as they posted back-to-back seven-run innings to beat Boston 15-9 at Fenway Park.

2015 — Jay Bruce and Todd Frazier each hit two-out grand slams, powering the Cincinnati Reds past the Milwaukee Brewers 16-10.

2016 — Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs pitched his second no-hitter in a span of 11 regular-season starts, shutting down the Cincinnati Reds in a 16-0 rout. Arrieta struck out six, walked four and allowed only six balls hit out of the infield.

2018 — Oakland’s left-hander Sean Manaea pitched the first no-hitter against Boston in 25 years, with an overturned call preserving the gem in Oakland’s 3-0 win over the sizzling Red Sox. Manaea struck out 10, walked two and threw 108 pitches to finish off Oakland’s first no-no since Dallas Braden tossed a perfect game against Tampa Bay in 2010.