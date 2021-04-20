Binghamton AD Elliott stepping down, to serve as advisor

Binghamton University athletic director Patrick Elliott is stepping down at the end of June, university President Harvey Stenger announced Tuesday.

Elliott has served as athletic director for the past decade and will remain on staff part-time as a special advisor to the president.

Stenger also announced in a letter posted on the university website that Dennis Kalina will become interim athletic director for 18 months during a national search for Elliott’s successor.

Elliott was hired in November 2011 and steered the athletic department through its second decade as an NCAA Division I member. He also was praised for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.