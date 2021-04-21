Foltynewicz, Rangers to face Quintana, Angels

Texas Rangers (8-10, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-6, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (0-3, 16.88 ERA, 3.75 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Quintana (0-1, 56.51 ERA, 11.86 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -176, Rangers +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nate Lowe and the Rangers will take on the Angels Wednesday.

The Angels are 2-2 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .323 is fourth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the lineup with an OBP of .484.

The Rangers are 1-1 against the rest of their division. The Texas offense has compiled a .219 batting average as a team this season, Jose Trevino leads the team with a mark of .294.

The Angels won the last meeting 6-2. Griffin Canning recorded his first victory and Trout went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Jordan Lyles took his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with five home runs and is slugging .769.

Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with six extra base hits and 16 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rangers: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Juan Lagares: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (left groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (thumb).

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Matt Bush: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).