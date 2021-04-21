Anderson scheduled to start for Braves at Yankees

Atlanta Braves (7-10, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (6-10, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (0-0, 14.31 ERA, 4.37 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Yankees: Corey Kluber (0-1, 18.71 ERA, 6.83 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -124, Braves +107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves will take on the Yankees Wednesday.

The Yankees are 4-6 in home games in 2020. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .293, good for first in the MLB. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .382.

The Braves have gone 4-6 away from home. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 25 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with seven homers.

The Yankees won the last meeting 3-1. Jonathan Loaisiga secured his second victory and Gio Urshela went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for New York. Tyler Matzek registered his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with four home runs and is batting .241.

Freddie Freeman ranks second on the Braves with 10 RBIs and is batting .233.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .174 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves: 4-6, .255 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (forearm), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Cristian Pache: (groin), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (abdominal).