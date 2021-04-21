Arctic in April: Records fall with snow across Ohio

Along with the snow in Ohio, some records have fallen as the state got some arctic weather in April.

Toledo saw its largest late-season snowfall Tuesday, recording 5 inches (13 centimeters). Temperatures early Thursday are expected to dip into the mid-20s and approach historic lows.

The National Weather Service recorded 2.3 inches (5.8 centimeters) of snow Wednesday at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky, topping the 1901 record for April 21 of 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters).

Forecaster Allen Randall in Wilmington said a deep low-pressure system moving across the Ohio Valley in Tuesday evening created the conditions for the late-April snow.

“Of course this is a rare event,” Randall said. “The fact that it fell at night helped the snow accumulate.”

Cleveland Electric Illuminating Co. reported Wednesday morning it was restoring power to around 23,000 customers, after some 5-7 inches of wet heavy snow fell overnight in the Cleveland area. That's short of the Cleveland record of 8.6 inches for the date.

Dayton International Airport's 0.8 inches Tuesday topped the previous record there for April 20, 0.4 in 2013. The Columbus airport snowfall Wednesday morning of 1.2 inches was below the 1901 record of 2 inches.

Much of state was under a frost-freeze warning Wednesday morning, with more frost expected Thursday morning.

The Columbus area got temperatures as low as 29 degrees overnight, threatening crops and tender early garden plants.

The Indians in Cleveland and the Reds in Cincinnati played their games Tuesday night in sub-40-degree weather, and the Reds' game against the Diamondbacks was suspended amid rain and snow. The Diamondbacks had taken the lead in the top of the eighth inning, and the game was set to resume before Wednesday night's regularly scheduled game.