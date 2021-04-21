Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Wednesday's results
Tri-City at Seattle (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Brandon 6 Swift Current 1
Moose Jaw vs. Winnipeg
At Kelowna, B.C.
Vancouver vs. Victoria
Tuesday's results
Kamloops 6 Kelowna 2
Regina 4 Saskatoon 2
Thursday's games
Saskatoon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.
Swift Current at Regina, 10 p.m.
Kamloops vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Friday's games
Saskatoon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Lethbridge at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.
Regina vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Victoria at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
Prince George at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 24
Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.
Prince Albert vs. Brandon (at Regina), 8 p.m.
Calgary at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 9 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 9:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday, Apr. 25
Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.
Lethbridge at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.
Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Comments