Blue Jays shake up lineup, beat Red Sox 6-3 at Fenway

Toronto Blue Jays outfielders Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Jonathan Davis and Randal Grichuk, from left, celebrate after the Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-3 in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) AP

Looking to spark a scuffling offense, Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo shook up his lineup Wednesday night and the Blue Jays responded in a 6-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

After the start was delayed 31 minutes by rain, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the first inning and the Blue Jays scored three more runs in the second against Garrett Richards (0-2).

Toronto finished with 10 hits, including two apiece for Guerrero, Bo Bichette, Randal Grichuk and Marcus Semien, to split a two-game set with its AL East rivals at Fenway Park.

Trent Thornton started and went two innings in a bullpen game for the Blue Jays. Six relievers followed and held down Boston’s potent offense.

Ryan Borucki (2-1) tossed two scoreless innings for the win.

Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer in the eighth, cutting the deficit to one, but Toronto added two insurance runs in the ninth.