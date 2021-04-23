Twins add Sanó to injured list, call up prospect Kirilloff

Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano walks to the dugout after striking out against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

The sputtering Minnesota Twins shelved another regular on Friday, placing first baseman Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

Sanó is batting .111 with two home runs and 20 strikeouts in 45 at-bats. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, right fielder Max Kepler and left fielder Kyle Garlick are three of the five players currently on Minnesota's COVID-19 injured list.

Infielder Travis Blankenhorn and catcher Tomás Telis were also returned to the team's alternate training site. Outfielders Alex Kirilloff and Tzu-Wei Lin and infielder Nick Gordon were promoted to fill the open roster spots.

Kirilloff, one of baseball's top prospects who made his debut in the playoffs last year, can also play first base. Gordon, another one of the club's past first-round draft picks, has yet to appear in the major leagues. Lin signed with the organization before this season. He has played in 101 career games, all with Boston. He'll be the first Taiwan-born player in Twins history.