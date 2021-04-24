Mbappe scores 2 but injures thigh as PSG tops Ligue 1

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, and Saint-Etienne's Miguel Trauco battle for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and St Etienne at Parc Des Princes in Paris, France, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) AP

Kylian Mbappe scored twice and came off with a minor knock as Paris Saint-Germain won at Metz 3-1 and moved to the top of the French league on Saturday.

Lille can return to the top by one point if it wins at Lyon on Sunday.

Mbappe put PSG ahead in the fourth minute and defender Fabien Centonze equalized for the home side with a header just after the break.

But Centonze's wayward pass allowed Mbappe to put PSG ahead with a deflected shot near the hour mark for his league-leading 25th goal. Striker Mauro Icardi's penalty made it 3-1 in the 89th.

Mbappe came off moments earlier and coach Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful the injury will not threaten Mbappe's participation for the Champions League semifinal first leg at home to Manchester City on Wednesday.

“He's took a dead leg in the thigh area. We hope it's not too serious," Pochettino said. “But Kylian was calm when he came off, even though a dead leg is always painful.”

In the other match, striker Gaetan Charbonnier netted twice as Brest rallied to win at Saint-Etienne 2-1 to move into 13th place and comfortably away from relegation trouble with four games left.

If Lyon wins on Sunday, it will move level with Lille and two points behind PSG.

Third-placed Monaco is at Angers and has lost only once in the 22 games overall.