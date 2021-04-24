Gronowski throws 3 TDs, S. Dakota St. tops Holy Cross 31-3

Mark Gronowski passed for three touchdowns, Isaiah Davis ran for 156 yards and another score and South Dakota State, the No. 1 seed, walloped Holy Cross 31-3 on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

The second-ranked Jackrabbits (6-1) held Patriot League champion Holy Cross (3-1) to 198 yards of offense while rolling up 439. The defense recorded four sacks and eight tackles for loss. Special teams blocked a field goal attempt and recovered a fumble after a punt.

South Dakota State, winner of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, built a 17-0 lead before Holy Cross got on the scoreboard with a Derek Ng 47-yard field goal with 29 seconds left in the first half.

In the third quarter, Holy Cross' defense forced a Jackrabbits three-and-out, but John Smith fumbled the punt which was recovered by SDSU's Chase Norblade near midfield.

One play later, Gronowski, with plenty of time in the pocket, fired deep down the middle of the field for Jadon Janke, who caught the ball in stride for a 45-yard touchdown. It was Gronowski's second TD to Jadon Janke. He also had an 11-yard scoring toss to Jason Janke.

Davis capped the scoring with a 60-yard touchdown burst early in the fourth quarter.

Holy Cross was held to five punts on six possessions after halftime. The Crusaders' Matthew Sluka was held to 76 yards passing, and gained another 22 on the ground.