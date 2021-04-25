Indians host Yankees, look to build on Bieber’s solid outing

New York Yankees (9-11, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (8-11, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (0-0, 3.55 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +112, Yankees -130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Shane Bieber. Bieber pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts against New York.

The Indians are 4-5 on their home turf. Cleveland ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .202 batting average, Franmil Reyes leads the team with an average of .258.

The Yankees are 5-4 on the road. New York has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .299. Aaron Judge leads the lineup with an OBP of .364.

The Yankees won the last meeting 2-1. Gerrit Cole recorded his third victory and Rougned Odor went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Shane Bieber registered his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 17 hits and has eight RBIs.

Giancarlo Stanton leads the Yankees with five home runs home runs and is slugging .431.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 3-7, .187 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .177 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).