Clippers face the Pelicans, look for 5th straight victory

Los Angeles Clippers (43-19, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-34, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 14-18 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is third in the NBA with 47 rebounds led by Steven Adams averaging 9.0.

The Clippers are 26-10 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles averages 13 turnovers per game and is 22-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Pelicans won the last matchup 135-115 on March 14. Zion Williamson scored 27 points to help lead New Orleans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is third on the Pelicans with 7.3 rebounds and averages 27 points. Brandon Ingram is averaging 23.9 points and five assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Paul George has shot 47.9% and is averaging 24 points for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is shooting 67.6% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 115 points, 49.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 46.4% shooting.

Clippers: 9-1, averaging 116.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: James Johnson: out (adductor), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (ankle), Steven Adams: day to day (ankle), Josh Hart: out (thumb).

Clippers: Rajon Rondo: day to day (wrist), Serge Ibaka: out (back), Patrick Beverley: out (hand), Kawhi Leonard: out (foot).