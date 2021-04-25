MATCHDAY: Leicester hosts Palace in pursuit of return to CL

Leicester's Jamie Vardy reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, Pool) AP

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Leicester will take nothing for granted when it hosts Crystal Palace. Leicester is sitting third in the Premier League and pursuing a return to the Champions League for the first time in four years. With a one-point edge over Chelsea in the standings, Brendan Rodgers’ team is aiming to avoid missing out on a top-four finish like last season on the final day. Leicester has five wins from its last seven matches. Palace has won just one of its last six matches, against struggling West Bromwich Albion, but still has an 11-point cushion over the relegation zone.

SPAIN

Real Sociedad tries to strengthen its hold on fifth place when it visits Basque Country rival Eibar in the Spanish league. Sociedad is tied on points with sixth-place Real Betis, which drew 0-0 at Real Madrid on Saturday. Eibar is last in the 20-team standings. It has lost four in a row and hasn't won in 15 straight league games. Sociedad has won only one of its last six league matches.

ITALY

AC Milan needs to win at Lazio to reclaim second place from high-scoring Atalanta, which routed 10-man Bologna 5-0 on Sunday. Also, Napoli can get back into the Champions League places with a win over relegation-threatened Torino.