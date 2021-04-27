Sports

Phoenix faces conference foe Los Angeles

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers (43-20, third in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (43-18, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

The Suns are 6-3 against division opponents. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference with 26.9 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 8.7.

The Clippers are 8-2 against the rest of the division. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 114.7 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Clippers won 113-103 in the last matchup on April 8. Paul George led LA with 33 points, and Devin Booker led Phoenix with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker leads the Suns scoring 25.5 points per game, and is averaging 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Deandre Ayton is averaging 15.4 points and 10.4 rebounds while shooting 67.2% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

George is averaging 23.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 4.3 assists and 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 114 points, 41.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 48.7% shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 115.2 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (rest), Abdel Nader: out (knee), Langston Galloway: out (personal), Jae Crowder: out (ankle).

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Luke Kennard: out (rest), Patrick Beverley: out (hand), Kawhi Leonard: out (foot).

