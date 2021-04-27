Irving and the Nets take on the Raptors

Brooklyn Nets (41-20, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (26-35, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kyrie Irving leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 27.3 points per game.

The Raptors are 4-7 in division games. Toronto is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 14.1 fast break points per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 2.9.

The Nets are 7-4 against the rest of the division. Brooklyn is 24-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Raptors won 114-103 in the last matchup on April 21. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 27 points, and Irving led Brooklyn with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Raptors. Malachi Flynn is averaging 11.9 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Nets. Irving is averaging 22 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.7 assists, eight steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 45.9% shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 119.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, eight steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Gary Trent Jr.: out (leg), Jalen Harris: out (hip), Paul Watson: out (knee), Chris Boucher: out (knee).

Nets: Alize Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Nicolas Claxton: out (health and safety protocols), Bruce Brown: out (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out (hamstring), Chris Chiozza: out (hand).