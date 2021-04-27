Portland ends 5-game skid with 3-point flurry at Indiana

Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter, middle, vies for a rebound with Indiana Pacers' JaKarr Sampson, left, and Edmond Sumner during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

Anfernee Simons scored 27 points on nine 3-pointers, one shy of Damian Lillard's franchise record, and the Portland Trail Blazers routed the Indiana Pacers 133-112 on Tuesday night to end their five-game losing streak.

Lillard added 23 points and the Blazers shot a season-best 57.1% from beyond the arc to end their longest skid of the season. Simons was 9 for 10 on 3-pointers.

Malcolm Brogdon and Oshae Brissett each finished with 18 points for the Pacers, who had a three-game winning streak end.

With the Trail Blazers going 20 of 35 from 3-point range, Indiana never really had a chance.

Portland broke open the game in the second quarter by taking advantage of a 13-5 discrepancy in offensive rebounds and, of course-, the long-range shooting.

The second of Lillard's four 3s broke a 50-all tie and spurred 21-5 run that gave the Trail Blazers a 71-55 lead late in the first half. A flagrant foul against CJ McCollum in the final minute allowed the Pacers to claw their way back within 11 and a technical foul on Lillard after the first half ended got Indiana within 73-63 before the start of the second half.

But Portland prevented the Pacers from making a serious challenge and used its second 3-point barrage to close the third quarter with a 113-78 lead.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: McCollum had 20 points and four assists. Lillard had six assists. ... Robert Covington finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Enes Kantner had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic had 11 points and 10 rebounds. ... Carmelo Anthony scored 13 points. ... Portland has 10 games this season with 20 or more 3s. ... The Trail Blazers avoided being swept by the Pacers for the first time since 2007-08.

Pacers: Brissett also had 10 rebounds, his second double-double in three home games since signing a three-year contract with Indiana. ... Brogdon added four rebounds and four assists. ... Caris LeVert finished with 16 points and Doug McDermott had 13 points. ... Indiana went 10 of 30 on 3s and was outrebounded 57-37. ... Indiana played again without three injured starters — Domantas Sabonis (back), Myles Turner (right foot), T.J. Warren (left foot) as well as backups Goga Bitadze (left ankle) and Jeremy Lamb (left knee).

THE STREAK

Indiana fell to 11-18 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season and with only seven home games remaining, the Pacers' 31-year streak with a winning record at home ended. It was the longest active streak in the NBA, and tied for the third-longest in league history.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Will try to avoid a three-game sweep at Memphis on Wednesday.

Pacers: Hopes to rebounds Thursday when Brooklyn visits Bankers Life Fieldhouse.