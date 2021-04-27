Tigers overcome season-high 5 errors, beat White Sox 5-2

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) AP

Miguel Cabrera and Niko Goodrum homered, José Ureña threw seven innings for his first win in two years, and the Detroit Tigers overcame a season-high five errors to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Owners of the worst record in the majors, the Tigers matched their highest error total since they committed five against the White Sox in Chicago on Aug. 31, 2014. Third baseman Jeimer Candelario allowed a run to score in the first when he missed a throw and helped bring home another in the third with a throwing error as Chicago grabbed a 2-1 lead. But despite the struggles on defense, Detroit came away with the win after losing 10 of 11.

Cabrera hit a solo drive in the first for his 489th home run. Goodrum put the Tigers on top 4-2 in the seventh with a two-run shot against Lucas Giolito (1-2) after Wilson Ramos lined a tying double on the previous pitch. Jonathan Schoop made it 5-2 in the eighth when he went deep against Matt Foster.

Ureña (1-3) earned his first win since he beat San Diego while pitching for the Miami Marlins on June 1, 2019. The right-hander gave up two runs — one earned — and seven hits.

José Cisnero struck out Billy Hamilton and Leury García with two on to end the eighth. Gregory Soto worked the ninth for his third save and Detroit stopped a nine-game losing streak against Chicago.

The White Sox placed outfielder Luis Robert on the injured list as a precaution after he reported feeling flu-like symptoms, then saw their season-high four-game win streak end. They were 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position and grounded into four double plays.

Giolito lost his second consecutive start, allowing four runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

TRANSACTIONS

Chicago recalled right-handed pitcher Alex McRae and outfielder Luis González from its Schaumburg training facility.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: GM Rick Hahn said in a statement that Robert informed the team’s medical staff of his symptoms on Monday night and the club was awaiting further test results. “Our hope is that his symptoms resolve quickly and that the testing protocols clear him to return to the active roster soon,” Hahn said. ... RHP Lance Lynn (strained right trapezius) is scheduled to start Saturday against Cleveland, manager Tony La Russa said. Lynn has not pitched since April 15.

UP NEXT

LHP Carlos Rodón (3-0, 0.47 ERA) looks to extend a sizzling start for the White Sox that includes a no-hitter against Cleveland. Detroit RHP Casey Mize (1-2, 5.23) has lost back-to-back starts, allowing 11 runs over 9 2/3 innings against Oakland and Kansas City.