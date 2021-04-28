Sports
Muskegon Orchard View’s Barnes tops AP D2 All-State team
The Associated Press Division 2 boys basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of 11 Michigan sports writers.
___
Player of the Year
Ke’Ontae Barnes, Muskegon Orchard View, Sr.
___
First-Team All-State
Ke’Ontae Barnes, Muskegon Orchard View, Sr.
Malik Olafioye, Ecorse, So.
Orlando Lovejoy, Romulus Summit Academy North, Jr.
Kentrell Pullian, Benton Harbor, Sr.
Jack Karasinski, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Jr.
Brendan Young, Fowlerville, Sr.
Owen Lobsinger, Flint Powers Catholic, Sr.
Kobe Bufkin, Grand Rapids Christian, Sr.
Ryne Petersen, Battle Creek Pennfield, Sr.
Drew Goodline, Coloma, Sr.
___
Coach of the Year
T.J. Meerman, Grand Rapids Catholic Central.
___
Second-Team All-State
Kaden Brown, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Jason Drake, Ferndale; Jackson Barath, Monroe Jefferson; Jaylen Hodges, Bridgeport; Jacob Wallace, Williamston; Hunter Soper, Croswell-Lexington.
___
Honorable Mention
Ty Wyman, Blissfield; Erik Victorson, Escanaba; Ayden Davis, Onsted; Braiden McDonald, Fremont; D.J. Voltz, Carrollton; Treyvon Lewis, Ferndale; Jayland Randall, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Tamario Adley, Harper Woods Chandler Park; David Hughes, Detroit Edison; Carter Hudson, Escanaba; Grant Gondrezick II, Stevensville Lakeshore; D’Marco Singleton, Marysville; Brent Wiles, New Haven; Tyler Johnson, Croswell-Lexington; Connor Mackenzie, Armada; D.J. Ferguson, Lansing Catholic; Logan Schafer, Ionia; Cole Prout, Standish-Sterling; Chase Raymond, Standish-Sterling; Hudson Hodgins, Ogemaw Heights; Trevor Brown, Ogemaw Heights; Demarcus Lee, Big Rapids; Ben Reinert, Frankenmuth; Derrick Campbell, Saginaw; Finlay Tate, Paw Paw; Isaiah Moore, Three Rivers; Zac Velthouse, Hudsonville Unity Christian; Colin Weber, Hopkins; Elliott Grashuis, Grand Rapids South Christian; Cameron Garner, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood; Aidan Brehm, Boyne City; Beau LaTulip, Kingsley; Dayton Cole, Whitehall; Peyton LaCombe, Lundington; Seth Schuitema, Grant; Logan Carson, Buchanan; Tyson Davis, Goodrich; Aidan Rubio, Goodrich; Cole Mieske, Corunna; Ben Steele, Eaton Rapids; Alex Watters, Lansing Catholic; Carson Socia, Corunna; Xander Thelen, Haslett; Jeremy Pilch, Stockbridge; Ryan Brenner, Frankenmuth; Seth Bradford, Midland Bullock Creek; Bryson Huckaby, Freeland; Paul Gadde, Alma; Cade Frillici, Alma; Thomas Alfano, Shepherd; Jordan Fansler, Chelsea; Joe Francis, Adrian; Daane Harvey, Ada Forest Hills Eastern; Donovan Boyd-Brown, Grand Rapids Christian; Durral Brooks, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Conner Dykema, Grand Rapids South Christian; Gabe Newhof, Hudsonville Unity Christian; Jalen Overway, Holland Christian; Trevor Smith, Hopkins; Blake Stewart, Coopersville; Jakhary Towns, Wyoming Godwin Heights; Kareem Aburashed, Detroit Country Day; Jack Olis, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep.
___
Coaches
Nick Bronsema, Muskegon Orchard View; Kevin Marshall, Bridgeport; Lance Campbell, Croswell-Lexington; Juan Rickman, Ferndale; Nathan Burns, Battle Creek Pennfield.
