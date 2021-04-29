Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller to retire at end of season

FILE - Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller takes off his mask during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Anaheim, Calif., in this Saturday, March 20, 2021, file photo. Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history. The 40-year-old Miller announced his decision Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) AP

Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history.

The 40-year-old Miller announced his decision Thursday.

Miller has played 794 games for the Buffalo Sabres, the Vancouver Canucks, the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim, where he has spent the past four seasons primarily as John Gibson's backup. Miller won the Vezina Trophy in 2010 as the NHL's best goaltender for Buffalo.

With a career 390-289-87 record and a .914 save percentage, Miller is first in NHL history in victories by an American-born goalie while ranking second in shutouts (44) and games played. He is 14th overall on the NHL’s victories list, ranking 12th in saves (21,621) and 19th in games played.

Miller also had an accomplished international career highlighted by his impressive play in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, where he was named the hockey tournament's most valuable player and best goaltender. He went 5-1 with a .946 save percentage while leading the U.S. team to silver medals, but Canada won gold with Sidney Crosby's famed overtime goal.

The Michigan State product also won awards as the top goaltender in the NCAA and in the AHL, making him the only goalie in hockey history to pair those honors with his Vezina Trophy and his Olympic accomplishments.

Miller's NHL teams made seven playoff appearances, where he went 28-27 with three shutouts and a 2.52 goals-against average.