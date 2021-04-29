Varlamov gets 3rd shutout vs. Rangers in Islanders’ 4-0 win

New York Islanders' Semyon Varlamov (40) defends the net against New York Rangers'Ryan Strome (16) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots for his league-leading sixth shutout of the season and 250th career win as the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 4-0 Thursday night.

Leo Komarov, Oliver Wahlstrom, Anthony Beauvillier and Mathew Barzal scored, and Brock Nelson and Scott Mayfield each had two assists for the Islanders. Coming off three straight losses to first-place Washington, they won for the third time in eight games (3-4-1) to remain one point ahead of fourth-place Boston in the East Division.

Varlamov had seven saves in the first period, 10 in the second and eight in the third for his 33rd career shutout and fourth win in five starts against the Rangers this season. He became the first goalie to shut out the Rangers three times at Madison Square Garden in one season.

Igor Shesterkin finished with 23 saves, falling to 0-4-1 in five starts against the Islanders.

The Rangers, who had won three straight and seven of the their last nine, fell six points behind the Bruins for the final playoff spot in the East. The Rangers have five games remaining and Boston has six — including two against each other.

The Rangers and Islanders meet again Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum.

With the Rangers on a power play trailing 3-0, they pulled Shesterkin for a 6-on-4 advantage with about 7 minutes left. Barzal came out of the penalty box, picked up a loose puck and scored into an empty net with 5:34 left for his 14th.

Beauvillier pushed the Islanders' lead to 3-0 at 1:03 of the second period as he got a pass from Scott Mayfield, skated back into the right circle and fired it past Shesterkin for his 11th.

Varlamov made a nice glove save on rookie Vitali Kravtsov with 3:16 left in the second to keep the Rangers off the scoreboard. Cal Clutterbuck's tip off a shot by Matt Martin went off the goalpost with 1:23 remaining in the middle period.

Komarov gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead with his first goal of the season. Nick Leddy brought the puck up the left side, passed to Jordan Eberle by the side boards, and Eberle sent a pass across to to Komarov, who quickly fired it past Shesterkin from the right faceoff dot 6:27 into the game.

With the Islanders on their second power play of the game, Wahlstrom got a pass from Nelson, skated between the circles and fired it past Shesterkin with 7:21 left in the opening period to make it 2-0. It was Wahlstrom's 10th of the season and first since March 25 at Boston.

SHESTERKIN GETS THE NOD

Shesterkin got the start in goal even though backup Alexandar Georgiev had a 9-2 record with a 1.70 goals-against average in nine career games against the Islanders. Rangers coach David Quinn pointed to Shesterkin's strong play since returning from an injury in late March — he was 9-4-2 with a 2.51 GAA in that stretch coming in — as the deciding factor.

“Obviously Georgie has had a stellar record against the Islanders, which certainly gives you long pause to decide who to play," Quinn said after the team's morning skate. "You could probably make an argument either way to play either guy and I just felt with the direction Shesty’s game is going and how he’s played the last six weeks, that he’s earned this opportunity.”

LINDGREN SHAKEN UP

Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren was shaken up after hitting the side boards hard while making a hit on the Islanders’ Cal Clutterbuck 4 1/2 minutes into the third period. Lindgren was down on the ice for several minutes before being tended to and helped off the ice.

RANGERS LINEUP

Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba missed his fifth straight game due to an upper body injury sustained from a hard hit by the Islanders' Matt Martin in the teams' last meeting on April 20. Trouba took part in the Rangers' morning skate and Quinn said he is “getting close” and is day-to-day.

The Rangers were also without forward Chris Kreider, who missed the morning skate for “maintenance” and was a game-time decision.

BARZAL FINED

Barzal was fined $2,000 by the NHL as a supplementary discipline for diving/embellishment early in the second period of the Islanders’ game against Washington last Thursday night. He was not penalized for the play during the game. It was the second time he was cited for the infraction. As per the collective bargaining agreement, he was issued a warning after a game against the Flyers on Jan. 30. The fine goes to the NHL Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.