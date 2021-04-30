Anderson expected to start as Philadelphia hosts New York

New York Mets (9-10, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (12-13, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-1, 2.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Phillies: Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.48 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +132, Mets -150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and New York will face off on Friday.

The Phillies are 6-6 against NL East teams. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Jean Segura leads the team with an average of .333.

The Mets are 7-4 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 15 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Pete Alonso leads the club with five, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-1. David Peterson secured his first victory and James McCann went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Zack Wheeler registered his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 14 RBIs and is batting .238.

Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with 20 hits and is batting .345.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mets: 3-7, .206 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Bryce Harper: (face), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Jean Segura: (right quad), Didi Gregorius: (ribs).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).