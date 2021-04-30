Seahawks don’t trade down, select speedy WR D’Wayne Eskridge in 2nd round of NFL draft

D’Wayne Eskridge, a super-fast wide receiver from Western Michigan, is the Seahawks’ first choice in the 2021 NFL draft. Seattle selected 4.3 40 flyer in the second round, at 56th overall.

Trader John Schneider didn’t trade, for a change.

He and his Seahawks didn’t get Russell Wilson an offensive lineman, particularly the center and left tackle the franchise quarterback who said in February he was “frustrated with getting hit too much” needs for beyond 2021.

They got Wilson a third wide receiver, though. A supersonic one.

Instead of dealing down to add to their meager three picks this year, the Seahawks used their first choice of the NFL draft to select game-breaking wide receiver and kick returner D’Wayne Eskridge from Western Michigan.

As the Seahawks’ first pick in the draft over other pressing needs, Eskridge immediately becomes a candidate to replace departed David Moore as the team’s third wide receiver behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. He is also likely to vie for the kick-returner job the Seahawks have been peeling Lockett off of increasingly in recent seasons.

“I know about Russell Wilson,” Eskridge said on a Zoom call Friday night from Battle Creek, Michigan. “I know about DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett. They are all dawgs.

“I’m a dawg, too.”

New #Seahawks WR/KR D’wayne Eskridge from “little OL’ Bluffton, Indiana.”



On only 2 FBS offers: Western Michigan, Ball State.



Now he’s in the NFL as Seattle’s top pick.



“I wouldn’t want it any other way.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/w2lzsqrLJz — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 1, 2021

Eskridge is 5 feet 9, 190 pounds. He’s run the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds.

That makes him a prime candidate to be an inside, slot receiver for Seattle’s new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to utilize on his Rams-style, quicker, short passing game with crossing routes mismatching faster receivers on slower inside cover defenders.

Eskridge averaged 20.4, 24.3 and 23.3 yards per catch in each of his final three seasons with Western Michigan. He had eight touchdown receptions in six games last season, his redshirt-senior one. He was first-team All-Mid-American Conference as a wide receiver and as a kick returner. He was the MAC special teams player of the year.

He led the Football Bowl Subdivision with a whopping 213 all-purpose yards per game last season.

And that was coming off a broken clavicle. Eskridge sustained that season-ending injury four games into his true senior season of 2019. That’s why he redshirted and returned to WMU for 2020.

Eskridge started two games in 2019 before his injury as a cornerback.

He’s one of five children who moved with his mother from his native Mississippi when he was in kindergarten to “little ol’ Bluffton, Indiana,” as he put it Friday. He grew into Indiana’s Mr. Track and Field running the 100 meters, 200 meters and long jumping at Bluffton High School. In high school football, he was a running back and a safety.

Western Michigan and Ball State were the only two top-division college programs to recruit him.

He’s absolutely capitalized on his limited opportunity.

His levelheadedness and appreciation came through the online Zoom feed clearly from Michigan Friday night.

“It’s amazing that I made it to this point,” Eskridge said. “I remember dreaming when I was in second grade about being in the NFL.

“I always knew I was one of the top-tier guys. ...

“I face things head-on. I don’t shy away.”

He is the second wide receiver Seattle has drafted in round two in the last three years.

If he’s even half as successful as Metcalf, the Seahawks will have quite a wide-receiver trio.

Yes, many Seahawks fans wanted a center—such as Creed Humphery from Oklahoma, drafted by Kansas City seven picks after Seattle chose Eskridge. Or a left tackle to replace Duane Brown, the 35-year-old Pro Bowl veteran who is entering the final year of his contract.

But Seattle just drafts wide receivers. It’s what this team does.

Eskridge is the 54th wide receiver the Seahawks have selected in 46 drafts across team history. He is the fourth wide receiver coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have selected in the second round in a dozen drafts.

Carroll and Schneider have now drafted 16 wide receiver in 12 drafts running Seattle.

