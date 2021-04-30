Saints take Ohio State’s Werner in 2nd round of NFL draft

The New Orleans Saints selected Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night before trading up to add their third defensive player of the draft early in the third round with Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo.

The 6-foot-3, 242-pound Warner was a four-year player for the Buckeyes who was a coaches' pick for first-team All-Big Ten Conference and a Butkus Award Semifinalist last season, when he had a sack and two forced fumbles, along with 54 solo or assisted tackles in eight games.

“I’m a guy that’s a very intelligent football player, but shows the most effort on the field,” Werner asserted. “So, I’m very excited to show what I got. The Saints are bringing in a great prospect here.”

Four inside linebackers were drafted before the Saints took Werner with the 60th overall pick. Adebo, picked 76th overall following a trade with Denver that sent the Broncos both picks New Orleans had later in the third round at Nos. 98 and 105 overall.

Before the draft, coach Sean Payton had mentioned cornerback as a position the Saints “obviously” would have to address following the release of former starter Janoris Jenkins this offseason.

But the Saints were unable to trade up in the first round, and four cornerback prospects had been snapped up by the time New Orleans picked 6-foot-5, 270-pound Houston defensive end Payton Turner 28th overall.

Adebo wound up being the 11th cornerback drafted overall.

Werner’s selection comes after New Orleans released 2020 starting linebacker Kwon Alexander and allowed fellow regular linebacker Alex Anzalone to leave in free agency.

Werner described himself as a player versatile enough to play behind the line of scrimmage against the run, play outside in space or “lock down a tight end.”

He’s bound to be tested on that latter assertion, given the caliber of some the tight ends in the NFC South. They now include Kyle Pitts, whom Atlanta made the top tight end taken in draft early in Thursday night’s first round. Tampa Bay’s tight ends include Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard.

“The versatility piece helped me a ton going into this draft,” Werner said. “Wherever the coaches put me I’m going to do and excel.”

Adebo produced turnovers at Stanford by making plays on balls in the air, intercepted four passes in each of his two seasons with the Cardinal before opting out of the 2020 season.