Texans take Mills in 3rd round with Watson’s future unclear

FILE - In this 2014 file photo, Nick Caserio, of the New England Patriots NFL football team, poses in Foxborough, Mass. Caserio enters his first draft as the general manager of the Houston Texans with the unique challenge of trying to improve a team that went 4-12 last season without the benefit of a first- or second-round pick. (AP Photo/File) AP

Amid major uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with their first pick in the NFL draft on Friday night at No. 67 overall.

Watson's future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, leaving his future with the team up in the air.

Watson’s future in Houston was already in question before his legal issues after he became unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade early this year.

Mills was a two-year starter at Stanford where he threw for 1,509 yards and seven touchdowns in last year’s pandemic-shortened season. He threw for a career-high 1,960 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019.

The Texans didn't have picks in the first two rounds this season after they traded away their slots in the 2019 deal with Miami that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston.

General manager Nick Caserio signed veteran Tyrod Taylor to give the team an insurance policy at quarterback if Watson can’t or won’t play for them next season.

Taylor signed a one-year deal with Houston after spending the past two seasons with the Chargers. He started one game last season before being sidelined when a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung when giving a painkilling injection for a rib injury. By the time he recovered, Taylor had lost his starting job to Justin Herbert.

Drafting Mills gives the Texans more depth at the position along with Ryan Finley, acquired from the Bengals in March.