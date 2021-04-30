Friday Sports in Brief

NFL

Not much changed on the second night of the NFL draft. Do the letters SEC and QB seem familiar?

The SEC remained the conference of choice with 29 players selected overall, including 17 on Friday night.

Quarterbacks went in clusters, too. Not like 1-2-3 as happened in the opening round with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville, BYU’s Zach Wilson to the New York Jets, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance to San Francisco.

Still, the second round concluded with Florida’s Kyle Trask going to Tampa Bay perhaps as the heir to Tom Brady in a decade or so. Then Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was chosen in the second spot of the third round by Minnesota and Stanford’s Davis Mills went in the next slot to Houston.

HORSE RACING

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Favorite Malathaat overtook Travel Column entering the stretch and edged Search Results in a tight duel to the finish line, winning the 147th Kentucky Oaks by a neck on Friday.

The $1.25 million marquee race for 3-year-old fillies was back in its traditional spring spot at Churchill Downs the day before the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by John Velazquez, Malathaat covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:48.99 and paid $7, $4.60 and $3.40.

Search Results returned $6.80 and $5.60, while Will’s Secret paid $9.60 to show.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball says nine teams have had 85% of players, coaches and others with Tier 1 access receive their final dose of the coronavirus vaccine, allowing those clubs to ease some health and safety protocols.

Four of those teams have already begun relaxing some protocols after 85% or more of Tier 1 individuals reached full vaccination, meaning they are at least two weeks removed from their final vaccine dose. Another five teams have surpassed the 85% threshold for vaccine injections within the past two weeks and can ease standards once that waiting period passes

The league also said in a statement Friday that 81% of Tier 1 individuals are considered partially or fully vaccinated.

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar has been fired as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league’s ineligible list after an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the firing Friday, saying in a statement that a baseball industry employee reported an incident earlier this year involving Alomar from 2014. The league hired an external legal firm to investigate the matter.

WINTER SPORTS

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — USA Luge’s national team for the looming Olympic season is set, with five members of the 2018 Olympic team now closer to being selected to compete in next year’s Beijing Games.

Reigning men’s Olympic singles silver medalist Chris Mazdzer is one of those five, along with his doubles partner and two-time Olympian Jayson Terdiman, fellow two-time Olympians Tucker West and Summer Britcher, and 2019 world championship bronze medalist Emily Sweeney.

Also on the 2021-22 national team are men’s slider Jonny Gustafson, women’s singles sliders Brittney Arndt and Ashley Farquharson, a pair of men’s doubles teams of Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger along with Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander, and a new women’s doubles team of Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Mountain West has eliminated its intraconference transfer rules, becoming the latest Division I league to decide to it would solely be governed by NCAA rules.

The Mountain West announced Friday that the conference’s Board of Directors approved a recommendation by the league’s administrators and athlete advisory committee.

The NCAA DI Board of Directors ratified new transfer rules earlier this week that will allow all athletes to transfer one time during their careers without sitting out a season of competition.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hired Buffalo’s Lance Leipold on Friday, turning over one of college football’s worst programs to a longtime Division III coach with strong Midwestern roots.

Leipold signed a six-year contract and takes over for Les Miles, who won a national championship at LSU. Miles parted with Kansas after two losing seasons and amid sexual harassment allegations dating to his time with the Tigers.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Rasir Bolton, Iowa State’s leading scorer last season, said Friday he is transferring to Gonzaga.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard said on Twitter that he’s “110% committed” to the Zags.

Bolton averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Cyclones, who finished 2-22 last season.

OBITUARY

BROOKELAND, Texas (AP) — Pete Lammons, a tight end on the New York Jets’ Super Bowl-winning team in 1969, died by drowning after he fell off a fishing boat, authorities said. He was 77.

Major League Fishing announced in a statement posted on its website Friday that Lammons was participating in an event on the Sam Rayburn Reservoir on Thursday morning when he slipped from his boat and fell into the water.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed Lammons’ identity. An autopsy was ordered.