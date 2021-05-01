Washington visits Dallas following Hardaway Jr.’s 42-point performance

Washington Wizards (29-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (35-27, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Washington Wizards after Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 42 points in the Mavericks' 115-105 win over the Pistons.

The Mavericks are 16-14 in home games. Dallas is 20-5 when winning the rebound battle and averages 43.5 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are 13-17 on the road. Washington is sixth in the NBA scoring 51.6 points per game in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 12.4.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 109-87 in the last meeting on April 3. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 26 points, and Russell Westbrook led Washington with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is second on the Mavericks with 8.0 rebounds and averages 28.6 points. Hardaway Jr. is averaging 14.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Beal leads the Wizards averaging 31.1 points and grabbing 4.7 rebounds. Westbrook is averaging 20.9 points and 13.4 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 47.6% shooting.

Wizards: 9-1, averaging 122.7 points, 48.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, nine steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 44.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Maxi Kleber: day to day (leg), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (leg), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee).

Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).