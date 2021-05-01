Orlando faces Memphis, looks to end home losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (32-30, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (19-44, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -10.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando takes on Memphis looking to stop its nine-game home losing streak.

The Magic have gone 10-23 at home. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 35 defensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 6.0.

The Grizzlies have gone 18-13 away from home. Memphis ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 8.3.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is second on the Magic with 4.3 assists and scores 12.1 points per game. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 8.4 rebounds and 11.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 7.3 assists while scoring 19.3 points per game. Dillon Brooks is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 101.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 48.1% shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Devin Cannady: out for season (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (back), Chuma Okeke: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (injury management), Grayson Allen: out (hand).