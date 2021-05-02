Red Wings host the Lightning after shutout win

Tampa Bay Lightning (34-14-3, third in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-26-9, seventh in the Central Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +276, Lightning -345; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit Detroit after the Red Wings shut out Tampa Bay 1-0. Thomas Greiss earned the victory in the net for Detroit after recording 33 saves.

The Red Wings are 18-26-9 against the rest of their division. Detroit is last in the NHL averaging only 5.7 points per game. Jakub Vrana leads them with 7 total points.

The Lightning are 34-14-3 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has scored 169 goals and ranks sixth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game. Brayden Point leads the team with 22.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vrana leads the Red Wings with a plus-four in eight games this season. Luke Glendening has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Point leads the Lightning with 46 points, scoring 22 goals and registering 24 assists. Ondrej Palat has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-3-3, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: day to day (upper body), Frans Nielsen: out for season (lower body), Dylan Larkin: out (upper body).

Lightning: None listed.