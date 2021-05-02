Canadiens to host Marner and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (33-13-5, first in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (23-18-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +114, Maple Leafs -137

BOTTOM LINE: Mitchell Marner leads Toronto into a matchup against Montreal. He ranks third in the league with 64 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 46 assists.

The Canadiens are 23-18-9 against North Division opponents. Montreal is 19th in the NHL with 31.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 33-13-5 against the rest of their division. Toronto is seventh in the league with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

Toronto knocked off Montreal 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on April 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Petry leads the Canadiens with 25 assists and has 37 points this season. Tyler Toffoli has eight goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 38 goals and has 62 points. John Tavares has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Paul Byron: day to day (lower body), Carey Price: day to day (upper body), Shea Weber: day to day (upper body).

Maple Leafs: Zach Hyman: out (knee), Zach Bogosian: out (undisclosed).